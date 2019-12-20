First it was a new name -- and now it's new car charging stations at Jovia Financial Credit Union.

The credit union said it has installed 10 electric vehicle charging stations at its branch at 1000 Corporate Dr. in Westbury. The stations are available free to the public.

The charging stations are located in specially designated parking spaces in the branch’s parking lot toward the northwest corner of the building.

Drivers will need to download the free ChargePoint app before plugging into the chargers.

“We’re well on our journey to be a much ‘greener’ organization, and these charging stations not only help our cause, but also enable more Long Islanders to go green,” said Renu Dalessandro, chief marketing officer of Jovia Financial Credit Union. “Given the scarcity of electric vehicle charging stations, these chargers should be well utilized by the growing number of electric cars on Long Island.”

Jovia said it will review the feasibility of installing additional charging stations at other branches. Currently, Jovia has 19 branches throughout Nassau and Suffolk counties.

The credit union, which was called NEFCU until changing its name to Jovia in September, was founded on Long Island in 1938 -- two years before construction began on the Long Island Expressway.

The credit union said it changed its name from NEFCU because that moniker was outdated and confusing to prospective members.

NEFCU is an acronym for Nassau Educators Federal Credit Union, which became the credit union's name in 1981. In 2006, NEFCU became its official name.

The credit union's reach has expanded since it opened in 1938 exclusively to serve Valley Stream school employees. Ten years later it expanded to serve all public, private and parochial school employees in Nassau County. It has long since changed its charter to bring in anyone who lives, works, worships or attends school on Long Island.