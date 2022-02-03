TODAY'S PAPER
Kellenberg Memorial High School plans $18.2 million arts, athletic center

Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale plans to build on the site of a softball field. Credit: Nassau County Local Economic Assistance Corp.

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Kellenberg Memorial High School in Uniondale is planning an $18.2 million expansion to meet the needs of its student artists and athletes, officials said.

The Catholic school for grades 6 through 12 wants to construct a 60,000-square-foot Fine Arts and Athletic Center on a softball field on campus, said Brother Kenneth M. Hoagland, the principal.

The project won final approval last week for up to $10 million in bonds to be issued by the Nassau County Local Economic Assistance Corp. The corporation assists schools, hospitals and other nonprofits.

Hoagland told a meeting of the corporation’s board that construction of the arts and sports complex will begin late this year or in early 2023 and take about 18 months to complete.

Kellenberg’s real estate attorney, Peter L. Curry, said on Wednesday that about $7 million in tax-exempt bond financing will be needed for the project. He said the bonds will be purchased by TD Bank.

The assistance corporation has twice before helped the private school.

Two years ago, the corporation issued $9 million in tax-exempt bonds for athletic fields, a parking lot and improvements to science laboratories. A planned 28,450-square-foot addition to the main school building at 1400 Glenn Curtiss Blvd. did not occur, Curry said.

In 2015, Kellenberg used $12.5 million in bond financing for "a lease interest" in 8.2 acres of county-owned land along Hempstead Turnpike for use as athletic fields, he said.

The school has about 2,600 students and 265 employees, according to its aid application.

The new arts and sports facility won't be attached to the main building, which is 300,000 square feet, Curry said on Wednesday.

He also said construction workers on the project will be paid the prevailing wage because its cost exceeds $5 million. He pledged to notify unionized contractors of the project.

Richard Kessel, chairman of the assistance corporation, said, "It’s always nice to help an institution grow and expand … and to help children’s education. This Fine Arts and Athletic Center is going to be great for future students," he said.

Kellenberg is named after the founding bishop of the Diocese of Rockville Centre, Walter P. Kellenberg. The school is owned by the religious order Society of Mary, which also runs Chaminade High School and St. Martin de Porres Marianist School for prekindergarten through eighth grade.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

