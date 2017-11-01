Key Food will be opening this month in a portion of a former Pathmark supermarket in Massapequa.

The store in Carman’s Plaza, on 941 Carmans Rd., will hold a ribbon cutting on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m., according to Key Food’s website.

The new Key Food grocery store in Massapequa will take over about 32,000 square feet of the 52,211-square-foot former Pathmark supermarket, Kenneth Schuckman,...