Business

Key Food opening Massapequa store in November

Grocery store will replace a Pathmark that closed as part of the A&P bankruptcy

A Key Food supermarket, seen here on Sept.

A Key Food supermarket, seen here on Sept. 18, 2017, will open in Carmans Plaza in Massapequa on Nov. 10. Photo Credit: Newsday / Aisha Al-Muslim

By Aisha Al-Muslim  aisha.al-muslim@newsday.com @aishaalmuslim
Key Food will be opening this month in a portion of a former Pathmark supermarket in Massapequa.

The store in Carman’s Plaza, on 941 Carmans Rd., will hold a ribbon cutting on Nov. 10 at 10 a.m., according to Key Food’s website.

The new Key Food grocery store in Massapequa will take over about 32,000 square feet of the 52,211-square-foot former Pathmark supermarket, Kenneth Schuckman,...

Aisha Al-Muslim is Pulitzer Prize finalist and business reporter for Newsday, covering retail and small businesses on Long Island. She joined Newsday in 2011. Born in Panama, she is fluent in Spanish.

