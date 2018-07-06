Your college-bound freshman needs a starter credit card to cover emergencies, plane tickets home and textbooks.

What are your options? What should you look for? And what ground rules do you intend to put in place because you want the plastic to be used minimally?

Since the Credit Card Act of 2009, college students can no longer be bombarded by card issuers with T-shirts, drink holders and other come-ons to entice them to sign up for a card the moment they set foot on campus.



Many card companies allow parents to act as co-signers on an application, which will help him or her to build a credit history. This is better than just adding your student to your own card as an authorized user, where he or she rides on your good credit record.

Banks typically will require the new cardholder to show proof of income, such as money earned from a part-time or full-time job, or even money regularly deposited by you into your child’s bank account.

Many parents turn to a secured credit card for their student, which requires a security deposit that essentially becomes your line of credit. Because you can’t charge beyond the amount of the deposit, this could be a good choice if you’re concerned your student’s idea of an emergency is three large pizzas at midnight.

Discover, Capital One, Citi and others have secured cards targeted at students. They generally come with low or no annual fees, and offer rewards programs or cash-back deals for dining out, entertainment, gasoline and shopping through Amazon and other online merchants.

If you think you can do better than your own bank’s credit card offers, check out comparison sites such as LowCards.com, CreditCards.com, Credit Karma and NerdWallet.

What should you look for?

Stick with credits cards that don’t require you to pay an annual fee for the privilege of using the plastic. If your student will be traveling abroad during this school year, consider cards that don’t charge transaction fees — typically around 3 percent of a transaction — on purchases made in a foreign currency.

Be wary of appealing introductory terms, for example, zero percent interest on balances for the first six months. From my perspective, if you are just starting out with a credit card and are unable from the get-go to pay the monthly balance in full, you shouldn’t have a card in the first place.

And even if your student pays the monthly credit card bill online, the statement still needs to be scrutinized for mistakes.

Don’t let your student leave for school without going over the ground rules. Purchases must be paid in full every month and on time, and failure to do so means the plastic goes on ice.

And be sure to clarify what constitutes an emergency and what doesn’t.