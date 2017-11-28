TODAY'S PAPER
Clear 52° Good Evening
Clear 52° Good Evening
Business

Future of malls could include residential development, execs say

As brick-and-mortar retailers struggle, developers will look to broaden use of shopping center sites to include housing, panel says.

From left, Joshua Weinkranz, president, NE Region Kimco

From left, Joshua Weinkranz, president, NE Region Kimco Realty, Stanton Eckstut, principal Perkins Eastman, and Matthew Whalen, Senior vice President Avalon Bay on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 in Old Westbury. Photo Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Victor Ocasio  victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Malls and shopping centers beleaguered by dwindling foot traffic could look “tremendously different” in 10 years, incorporating residential and other uses, a real estate executive said Tuesday.

Joshua Weinkranz, Northeast region president at New Hyde Park-based Kimco Realty Corp., which owns more than 500 shopping centers including 30 on Long Island, said some brick-and-mortar operations like Walmart are finding ways to incorporate online offerings into their physical store locations, allowing them “to stay relevant” amid competition from e-commerce companies like Amazon.

Others, especially traditional department stores like Macy’s and JCPenney, are struggling in their efforts to only “compete on price,” he said. “The better locations might remain, but there’s a lot of ‘B locations’ out there that are just not going to survive.”

In those instances, Weinkranz said, looking at residential redevelopment opportunities with a mix of retail, office and other uses might be the smarter move.

His remarks came during a panel discussion organized by the Long Island Real Estate Group.

Panelist Matthew Whalen, senior vice president at national multi-family developer AvalonBay Communities, suggested that certain mall properties, such as Roosevelt Field, Smith Haven Mall or the Walt Whitman Shops, could benefit from looking at mixed-use residential projects at their sites.

“I just look at those assets as places that I would be interested in investing money to have people live there,” Whalen said. He said AvalonBay is talking with national mall owners such as Simon Property Group, Taubman Centers and Westfield Corp. about potential partnerships in projects in the future.

Weinkranz said that on Long Island, Kimco’s Airport Plaza is one location where the company has been looking to add residential components.

“It really does have all the building blocks necessary for a phenomenal mixed-use development on Long Island,” Weinkranz said. “It’s a great asset now. The retail does great. But it can be so much more.”

By Victor Ocasio  victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

NIFA chairman Adam Barsky at the board meeting Officials: NIFA could impose millions in cuts
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation Planning begins for next year’s air show
The Southampton Pointe condo development on Tuckahoe Lane Residents to move into Southampton condos
Suffolk County Sheriff Vincent DeMarco was recognized for Sheriff honored for jail youth program
Bishop John Barres, spiritual leader of the Diocese Church opens LI clinic with focus on reproductive health
Lil Peep attends the Balmain Menswear Spring/Summer 2018 Memorial service scheduled for rapper Lil Peep
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE