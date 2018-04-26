Kimco Realty Corp., a New Hyde Park-based real estate investment trust, reported a jump in net income and higher revenue in the quarter ended March 31.

Kimco, one of the largest publicly traded landlords of shopping centers in the United States, said net income attributable to the company was $144.1 million for the first quarter of 2018, nearly double the $77 million it reported in the same quarter a year earlier. The increase was largely due to gains made on the sale of properties the company had previously operated.

During the quarter the company sold 21 shopping centers totaling 2.3 million square feet for a gross price of $219.5 million.

Funds from operations, a measure of real estate investment trust earnings that excludes gains and losses from the sale of properties, rose to $164.9 million, or 39 cents per share, from 155.1 million — 37 cents per share — during the year earlier period.

Revenue for the quarter also rose. Kimco reported total revenue of $304.1 million for the first quarter, up from the $293.6 million it reported last year.

Real estate investment trusts, or REITS, must return a majority of their profits to investors. The company reported earnings before stock market opened. In early trading Thursday, its shares rose 48 cents, or 3.6 percent, to $13.72 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Kimco owns nearly 500 shopping centers in the United States, with around 30 of those — including Airport Plaza in East Farmingdale — on Long Island.