Two of largest grocery store chains serving Long Island have adjusted hours of operation beginning Monday in response to the coronavirus outbreak, officials said.

All Stop & Shop stores will open from 7:30 a.m to 8 p.m. Pickup services are suspended and online shoppers can expect delays because of increased demand, Stop & Shop officials said in a statement.

"We, like all retailers — are experiencing some shortages, we are doing everything possible to get products to our stores and to restock the shelves in every community."

All King Kullen and Wild by Nature stores will also have adjusted hours beginning Monday, officials with the supermarket chain said. All stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until further notice.

"The change of hours will enable King Kullen to better serve its customers, provide relief to employees, give store teams time to conduct additional preventative sanitation, and allow more efficient restocking of product on shelves," said a statement from King Kullen.