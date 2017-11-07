This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Kirkland’s home decor chain opens store at Green Acres Mall

The Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream is

The Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream is home to Long Island's first Kirkland's.

By David Reich-Hale  david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Nashville-based home decor chain Kirkland’s opened its first store on Long Island this week.

The store is located at the Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream.

Kirkland’s has more than 400 stores in 36 states, including six in New York.

The closest to Long Island is in White Plains. The other stores are in Henrietta, Niagara Falls, Kingston and Cheektowaga.

A Kirkland’s spokesman said there will be a grand opening celebration in Valley Stream on Saturday and that the first 50 customers will get gift bags.

