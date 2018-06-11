TODAY'S PAPER
57° Good Morning
57° Good Morning
Business
By Tory N. Parrish

Retail Roundup: Kmart to lay off 85 workers when West Babylon store closes

The Kmart in West Babylon is slated to

The Kmart in West Babylon is slated to be closed by Sears Holdings. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

Print

Sears Holdings will lay off 85 workers when the Kmart store in West Babylon closes in early September, according to a state WARN notice.

When the company announced on May 31 it would close 63 Sears and Kmart stores nationwide, it said the number of employees affected was not available.

The Hoffman Estates, Illinois-based retailer did not respond to inquiries about how many workers would be laid off at the West Babylon store, or the number of layoffs nationwide and in New York State.

We now know that 85 employees will be laid off at the West Babylon store, courtesy of the company’s state-mandated filing of a WARN notice under the state Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.  The store will close Sept. 2, according to the notice.

The WARN notice was posted on the New York state Department of Labor’s website Thursday but filed May 31, the same day the layoffs were announced.

Retail Roundup is a new column about major retail news on Long Island — store openings, closings, expansions, acquisitions, etc. — that will be published online and in the Monday paper. If you have news to share, please send an email to Newsday reporter Tory N. Parrish at tory.parrish@newsday.com.

By Tory N. Parrish

More news

Kathy Herzy, Scott Lockwood and Wayne Horsley, members Village set to unveil statue honoring baymen
A damaged SUV lies in the brush alongside Officials: Teen at wheel in fatal crash in court
Southampton High School senior Aaron Napier Jr. hang Teen brings down house at prom with rap song
The driver was killed in a crash Sunday Cops: Pickup truck driver killed in crash
Allison Lemaire Koutsis and her mother, Patti Lemaire, Parents: Toys R Us liquidation 'better than Black Friday'
Quogue Community Hall in December 2015. 3 candidates run for 2 Quogue trustee seats