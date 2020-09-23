Two best friends are putting their businesses under one roof with the help of a Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency deal.

While the friends are close, their products are not: One sells optical lens cleaners; the other makes natural-ingredient granola.

Together, Koala Optics of Huntington Station and Yoleez Snacks of Bayshore plan to purchase and outfit a 33,500-square-foot manufacturing space at 10 Commerce Dr. in Hauppauge. The firms plan to spend nearly $8 million on the move and expansion.

Together the two companies, which share ownership, are committing to creating 23 jobs within the first two years of the project. The companies currently have a staff of eight workers combined.

Both companies said they have seen increased demand for their products, which sell on Amazon.

"Because of our rapid growth, Koala needs a larger home," Kevin Nuss, president of Koala Optics, said last week during a Suffolk IDA virtual meeting. Nuss also has an ownership interest in Yoleez, which was founded by his best friend Bryant Girolamo.

The IDA approved the relocation and expansion project for a 10-year property tax deal, a sales tax exemption of up to $38,382 on the purchase of equipment and renovation costs, and a mortgage recording tax benefit of $19,913.

The 10-year deal reduces taxes at the site by 50% its first year and imposes annual increases of 5% for the remainder of the deal.

"These are two strong local companies who got their start on Long Island and we want to ensure that the future of their companies remain on Long Island," Anthony Catapano, executive director of the IDA, said in a statement. "We are pleased to be supporting this project that will have a significant positive impact on Suffolk County by putting millions of dollars back into the local economy and creating quality jobs for our residents.