Long Island's January unemployment rate fell to 3.9 percent, the lowest for the month since 2001, preliminary state data released Tuesday show.

In January 2018, the rate was 4.9 percent.

The number of employed Long Islanders rose by 26,500 to a record-high 1.423 million for January, according to state Labor Department data. The number of those unemployed fell by 14,700 to 57,500, also the lowest for January since 2001. In the aftermath of the most recent recession, the number of unemployed residents here peaked for the month at 119,000 in 2010.

The unemployment rate peaked for the month of January at 8.2 percent in 2010.

The latest numbers come after the state Labor Department last week issued dramatically revised data showing that the local job market shrank in the last five months of 2018, after preliminary data showed some of the biggest increases of the year for that period.

Tuesday's data are based on a Census household survey. Statistics in last week's jobs report were drawn from a survey of Long Island businesses.