Business

Laborers' union to begin taking applications Monday for 25 apprentices

By James T. Madore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1298 of the Road and Heavy Construction Laborers union will begin taking applications Monday for 25 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained in person at the Local 1298 office, 1611 Locust Ave. in Bohemia, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on weekdays through Dec. 10.

Forms will be available and accepted during the recruitment period or until 350 have been distributed, whichever comes first. Applications must be received by Jan. 4.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, have reliable transportation, be physically able to do the work, become a union member and must be legally able to work in the United States.

More information is available by calling 631-218-1376.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

