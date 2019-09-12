The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 731 of the Laborers’ union will begin taking applications Tuesday for 50 skilled construction craft-laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

The recruitment will take place on the internet at recruitment.local731.org from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through Sept. 30 or until 500 people have applied, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass math and drug tests, and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 718-752-9860.