TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Morning
SEARCH
73° Good Morning
Business

50 Laborers Local 731 union apprenticeships available

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 731 of the Laborers’ union will begin taking applications Tuesday for 50 skilled construction craft-laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

The recruitment will take place on the internet at recruitment.local731.org from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through Sept. 30 or until 500 people have applied, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass math and drug tests, and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 718-752-9860.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Bernard Banks, 95, right, has decided to live Should I stay or go? LI seniors decide where to age
A radar image of Long Island taken early Forecast: Showers, thunderstorms possible
Henry Schein reported increased earnings and revenue from What are LI's top public companies?
Co-directors of the Northwell Health Lipid Center, Dr. Northwell opens outpatient lipid center
The newly completed dock at the end of Brookhaven hamlet draws artists, anglers, retirees
Rib-eye steak with double-stuffed potato at The Clubhouse LI steakhouse seized by NYS for unpaid taxes
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search