Upscale women’s clothing retailer Lafayette 148 New York has found some like-minded neighbors on Long Island.

On Nov. 12, the retailer opened its first Long Island store, on Northern Boulevard at Americana Manhasset. The high-end shopping center is home to about 60 stores, including Prada, Gucci and Louis Vuitton, whose regular customers didn’t have to wait for Black Friday sales to afford the purchases.

Lafayette 148 New York isn't for bargain hunters.

For example, its finesse crepe cuffed Clinton pant, available in black, cloud, redcurrant or royal blue, is going for $398.

That cashmere asymmetrical neck sweater in grey heather metallic? It can be yours for $798.

Maybe you’ll want to shell out $998 for the city sequins Fulton pant, in black or graphite iridescent.

Of Lafayette 148 New York’s 25 boutiques in the United States and China, four are in the New York City area, including a location that opened in Manhattan in August, as it works to expand its presence in a key market, the company said in a statement.

“We’re very excited to build on the extraordinary success of our new Madison Avenue store and our commitment to serving our woman wherever she is. We’re fortunate to have an exceptionally dedicated following on Long Island, and we’re excited for her to experience Lafayette 148 New York to its fullest extent,” Lafayette 148 co-founder and chief executive officer Deirdre Quinn said in a statement.

Founded in 1996, Lafayette 148 New York is headquartered in Brooklyn Navy Yards.

The chain's merchandise also is sold on its website and in other specialty and department stores, such as Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdale’s and Neiman Marcus.

Prior to Lafayette 148 New York moving into its 1,963-square-foot space at Americana Manhasset, the unit had not had a permanent tenant for years because the landlord, Castagna Realty Co. Inc., intentionally held it as temporary space for retailers to use when they were renovating their stores, Castagna spokeswoman Andrea Sanders said.

