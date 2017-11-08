LI candy company will be bought by confectioner, exec says
Lanco Corp. has agreed to be bought by Nassau Candy.
A Ronkonkoma maker of chocolates, mints and other promotional items is set to be purchased by a confectioner in Nassau County, a company executive said Wednesday.
Lanco Corp. has agreed to be purchased by Hicksville-based Nassau Candy in a transaction that is expected to take place around Dec. 1, Lanco president Scott Slade said. Slade declined to discuss the agreement in detail and referred...
