This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Broken Clouds 48° Good Afternoon
Business

LI candy company will be bought by confectioner, exec says

Lanco Corp. has agreed to be bought by Nassau Candy.

Lanco Corp. has agreed to be purchased by

Lanco Corp. has agreed to be purchased by Hicksville-based Nassau Candy in a transaction that is expected to take place around Dec. 1, 2017. Photo Credit: Google Maps

By Maura McDermott  maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Ronkonkoma maker of chocolates, mints and other promotional items is set to be purchased by a confectioner in Nassau County, a company executive said Wednesday.

Lanco Corp. has agreed to be purchased by Hicksville-based Nassau Candy in a transaction that is expected to take place around Dec. 1, Lanco president Scott Slade said. Slade declined to discuss the agreement in detail and referred...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Maura McDermott covers residential real estate on Long Island.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Voting map 2017 See how LI voted in the election
Nov. 6 marked the beginning of the Peconic Bay scallops are bigger, cheaper this year
Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip is seen Expedited screening event coming to MacArthur
A Cuoppo Misto of fried zucchini, risotto balls Italian street-food spot closes after 6 months
Nassau County Executive Elect Laura Curran relaxes at Curran wins Nassau executive race as Martins concedes
Lisa-Michelle Kucharz at her home in Valley Stream, LI woman’s cyberbully gets 6 months in jail