Feinstein Institute, Northwell's research arm, gets cancer care grant

The Feinstein Institute was one of 32 institutions nationwide to receive funding from the National Cancer Institute Community Oncology Research Program. Photo Credit: Chuck Fadely

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
The Institute of Cancer Research at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research said Tuesday it has been awarded a five-year, $4.6 million grant, which is expected, in part, to fund outreach to Latino communities to participate in clinical trials. 

The grant was awarded by the National Cancer Institute (NCI)  Community Oncology Research Program.

The Feinstein Institute, the research arm of Northwell Health, was one of 32 institutions nationwide to receive funding from the oncology program. It was the only Long Island-based recipient of the grant.

Feinstein said the money will be used to establish clinical trials and for a range of cancer treatments. 

Dr. Vincent Vinciguera, professor of the Institute of Cancer Research at the Feinstein Institutes and professor of Medicine at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine, added in a statement that the grant will also be used to  increase the diversity and inclusion of underrepresented populations in our clinical trials. Our focus will include outreach to Latino communities in Nassau County and Queens and to recruit patients into relevant clinical trials."

Feinstein has received NCI grants in the past. For example, in 2014, it received a five-year, $4.1 million NCI grant that allowed Northwell Health to open an additional 46 clinical trials.

New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, with 70,000 employees, is the largest private employer in the state.

