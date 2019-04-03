TODAY'S PAPER
Curran announces panel to streamline development approvals

"Blue ribbon" committee will include business leaders and elected officials with aim to increase economic growth.

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran speaks during a

Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
County Executive Laura Curran on Wednesday said Nassau County has launched a "blue ribbon panel" that will focus on streamlining development approvals. The effort is aimed at attracting new businesses and encouraging economic development.

The committee includes business leaders and elected officials.

The panel will provide recommendations on the Department of Public Works' 239-F permitting application and approval process. The 239-F process affects any construction project that fronts a Nassau County road.

"This complex and antiquated process has created immense challenges and delayed construction projects for everyone from mom and pop business owners, to large corporations, to single family homeowners in Nassau County," Curran said in a statement. 

The county executive's office said that on average it takes between 12 and 24 months for a construction project to be approved. The DPW attributes the lag to antiquated and limited technology, low staffing levels and outside engineers not meeting county requirements.

The panel will examine the DPW's procedures and resources, use of technology and fee structure. It will also explore opportunities to modernize the DPW process.

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

