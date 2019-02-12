Two Long Island law firms have combined.

Moritt Hock & Hamroff in Garden City said last week that the majority of the lawyers and support staff from Karol & Sosnik in Uniondale have joined the Garden City firm.

Co-founders of the Uniondale firm, Louis P. Karol and Howard L. Sosnik, seven attorneys and five support staff moved over after their firm closed. The smaller firm had about 11 lawyers, said Moritt Hock managing partner Marc Hamroff. Karol & Sosnik's Naples, Florida, office will be taken over by Moritt Hock, which has about 131 employees, including 76 attorneys.

The smaller firm will strengthen Moritt Hock's practices in trust and estates, and business-succession planning throughout the metropolitan area, Hamroff said. Moritt Hock was intererested only in those parts of the smaller firm's practice that were "collaborative with our firm's overall practice," Hamroff said.

"Our firm's trust and estates practice will now be able to achieve even greater levels of success with the addition of Lou Karol, Howard Sosnik and their highly respected group of attorneys," said Hamroff, whose firm also has a Manhattan location.

Karol joined as a partner in Garden City. Sosnik, who lives in Florida, is counsel and will run the Naples location.

"Becoming a part of Moritt Hock & Hamroff is an exciting move for our group and represents a vital next step in the professional journey of our practice," Karol said.