Just in time for your employer’s well-intentioned but questionable holiday potluck, high-end cookware company Le Creuset has opened its second Long Island store, at Tanger Outlets Deer Park.

Opened on Nov. 7, the new store occupies a 1,500-square-foot unit in the shopping center, Le Creuset spokeswoman Amy Cai said.

The space used to hold a Bose audio equipment store.

Le Creuset is a brand of enameled cast iron, stainless steel cookware, bakeware, kitchen tools, dishes and glassware.

Founded in 1925, the French company has 600 stores worldwide, Cai said. Of its 90 stores in the United States, 85 are outlets, she said.

One of them has been at Tanger Outlets Riverhead for two decades, she said.

The Le Creuset brand also is sold by other retailers, such as Williams-Sonoma and Macy’s.

