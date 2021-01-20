President Donald Trump on Wednesday commuted the sentence of the Long Island man who pleaded guilty to bank fraud in the 2009 collapse of a $1-billion-a-year mortgage lender.

Michael Ashley, who was chief business strategist at Melville-based Lend America until its implosion, was one of 70 people who had their sentence commuted on Trump’s last day as president. Another 73 people received presidential pardons.

Ashley had been due to serve three years at a federal prison upstate starting in March, after receiving three delays in the start of his term.

A commutation reduces a criminal penalty. The White House statement did not specify whether Ashley’s prison sentence had been reduced or eliminated.

Reached by phone Wednesday morning, Ashley said, "I have no comment."

Ashley confirmed, however, that he would not serve time in prison. His attorney, Kevin Keating, could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

In a statement, the White House said, "Notably, Mr. Ashley’s sentencing judge said, ‘I don’t have any concern that you are not truly remorseful. I know that you are a changed man.’ Since his conviction, Mr. Ashley has spent time caring for his ailing mother and paying his debt back to society."

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Lend America’s collapse left $49 million in federally backed loans unfunded, according to the Government National Mortgage Association, or Ginnie Mae, which guaranteed the loans.

In the involuntary bankruptcy case of Lend America’s parent company Ideal Mortgage Bankers, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Dorothy Eisenberg wrote in 2013 that Ashley "diverted over $50 million of [Lend America's parent company's] money for his own benefit, and/or for the benefit of his affiliated entities or relatives."

The trustee in the bankruptcy case wrote in court papers that some borrowers who refinanced their mortgages were "led to believe that...their first mortgages were being paid off," but instead the company allegedly failed to pay off the mortgages and "created false documents" that allowed the company to sell the unfunded mortgages to investors. Many of Lend America's borrowers ended up in foreclosure, court records show.

The criminal case against Ashley dates to 2011, when Ashley pleaded guilty to bank fraud.

In 2019, Ashley was sentenced to three years in prison. He also was ordered to forfeit $800,000 and make restitution of $49 million, at a rate of $25 every three months while in prison, and 10% of his net monthly income during the five years of supervised release following his prison term.

In court testimony in 2019, Ashley’s attorney, Kevin Keating, said Ashley had rebuilt his life and had been operating a real estate business since 2013.

In a letter to the federal sentencing judge last year asking for a delay in the start of Ashley’s prison term, Keating wrote that Ashley was running a business called Rebuildny.com, also known as Realty Warehouse, which had shuttered due to the pandemic.

In testimony in 2019, Ashley said Realty Warehouse is involved in buying and selling distressed property.