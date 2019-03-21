TODAY'S PAPER
Levi Strauss readies for initial public offering

 Levi's jeans hanging on a wall at Levi's innovation lab in San Francisco on Feb. 9, 2018. Photo Credit: AP/Jeff Chiu

By The Associated Press
Levi Strauss & Co., which gave America its first pair of blue jeans, is going public for the second time.

The 166-year-old company, which owns the Dockers and Denizen brands, previously went public in 1971, but the namesake founder's descendants took it private again in 1985.

The stock is listed under the ticker "LEVI" and is set to start trading Thursday at $17, above an originally expected range of $14 to $16.

