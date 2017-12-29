Lew Meltzer, who started as a solo lawyer in 1968, is stepping down as managing partner of the firm he built over almost 50 years, Mineola-based Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone LLP.

Meltzer, 76, said he will continue practicing law and remain as chairman of the 60-lawyer firm.

He will be succeeded as managing partner effective Jan. 1 by David Heymann, 54, a partner in the firm’s corporate law practice group.

“He’s been here only three years and he has been impressive in his leadership skills, ability to get along with people and vision of how the firm should conduct itself and grow,” Meltzer said of Heymann.

Meltzer said he will continue overseeing external affairs, including the firm’s events and lecture series.

“I’ll be here every day,” he said. “The part of the job I’ll be giving up, and David Heymann will be assuming, will be the day-to-day operations of the law firm, giving it direction, new areas of practice, hiring new lawyers.”

Meltzer said the firm’s 20-lawyer tax practice is “far and away the largest on Long Island.”

In addition to practicing law, Meltzer has developed real estate, including a golf club and residential community near Ocean City, Maryland. He also is the founder and president of the Mineola-based Bi-County Political Action Committee, which supports pro-Israel congressional candidates.