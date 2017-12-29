TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 11° Good Morning
Broken Clouds 11° Good Morning
Business

Meltzer Lippe managing partner Lew Meltzer steps down

After almost 50 years, he will remain chairman at the 60-lawyer firm, while David Heymann succeeds him as managing partner.

Lew Meltzer remains chairman of the 60-lawyer firm.

Lew Meltzer remains chairman of the 60-lawyer firm. Photo Credit: Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone LLP

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Lew Meltzer, who started as a solo lawyer in 1968, is stepping down as managing partner of the firm he built over almost 50 years, Mineola-based Meltzer, Lippe, Goldstein & Breitstone LLP.

Meltzer, 76, said he will continue practicing law and remain as chairman of the 60-lawyer firm.

He will be succeeded as managing partner effective Jan. 1 by David Heymann, 54, a partner in the firm’s corporate law practice group.

“He’s been here only three years and he has been impressive in his leadership skills, ability to get along with people and vision of how the firm should conduct itself and grow,” Meltzer said of Heymann.

Meltzer said he will continue overseeing external affairs, including the firm’s events and lecture series.

“I’ll be here every day,” he said. “The part of the job I’ll be giving up, and David Heymann will be assuming, will be the day-to-day operations of the law firm, giving it direction, new areas of practice, hiring new lawyers.”

Meltzer said the firm’s 20-lawyer tax practice is “far and away the largest on Long Island.”

In addition to practicing law, Meltzer has developed real estate, including a golf club and residential community near Ocean City, Maryland. He also is the founder and president of the Mineola-based Bi-County Political Action Committee, which supports pro-Israel congressional candidates.

Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Visitors flock to Ponquogue Beach Pavilion in Hampton LI beach gets $1.7M in upgrades
People line-up at the Town of Hempstead tax Town to state: Reimburse us for tax payment OT
The Long Island Childrens Museum brings Times Square What to do with the kids on (or just before) New Year's Eve
Mastic Beach residents voted to dissolve as a LI village hall closes its doors for last time
The weather forecast for Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. NWS: Bone-chilling cold ahead of weekend snow
Passage of federal tax cuts led many on Prepaying property taxes: What you need to know
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE