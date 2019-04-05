LI Board of Realtors hosts open house weekend 

The Long Island Board of Realtors is inviting prospective home buyers into thousands of homes for its 10th annual open house weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

On the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island’s website on Thursday, open houses were listed for more than 3,500 homes on Long Island and in Brooklyn and Queens this weekend, ranging from a studio in the Briarwood section of Queens listed at $139,000 to a six-bedroom waterfront home in Water Mill with an asking price of just under $19 million.

Buyers “can get a jump on the spring home buying season" this weekend, Dianne Scalza, president of LIBOR, said in a statement.

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, said in a statement that across the country rising inventory and stable price trends are encouraging potential buyers to jump into the market.

On Long Island the number of homes listed for sale increased by nearly 13 percent in Nassau County and 1.5 percent in Suffolk County in February, compared with a year earlier, the most recent figures from the Multiple Listing Service of Long Island show.

The median closed sale price in Nassau was $505,000 in February, unchanged from a year earlier, and $380,000 in Suffolk, up 7 percent year-over-year, the listing service reported.

More information about the open house weekend, as well as times and locations of open houses, can be found at lirealtor.com/hom.