Business

Business Calendar, Nov. 16-22

By Gina Tabarus gtabarus@newsday.com
TUESDAY

VIRTUAL PRESENTATIONS DEMYSTIFIED

Hear how three experts can help your virtual presentation game, learn about strategies utilized in successful virtual presentations of many types, how to best execute, methods used and more, 8:30-10 a.m., hosted by Social Media Association, $20, register at https://nwsdy.li/2GN4V6P, 516-765-6528.

ONLINE: RÉSUMÉ AND COVER LETTER WRITING WORKSHOP

Learn how to write a résumé or formal messages that makes you sound professional and stand out from the competition, attendees encouraged to bring résumés or cover letters, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by North Shore Library, free, register at northshorepubliclibrary.org, 631-929-4488.

WEDNESDAY

ONLINE: INTRO TO LINKEDIN

Learn how to navigate LinkedIn, create a professional profile, network, seek opportunities, invite people to your network, acquire advanced search information about recruiters, companies and more, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by North Shore Library, free, register at northshorepubliclibrary.org, 631-929-4488.

THURSDAY

ONLINE: JOB SEARCH STRATEGIES

Learn simple strategies to conduct an effective job search including staying organized, using your own network and resources, social media platforms and more, 7-8 p.m., hosted by Sayville Library, free, register at sayvillelibrary.org, 631-589-4440.

ONLINE: JOB SEARCHING

Learn how to find and use online job search websites and formulate a job search process that works for you, presented by Sharper Training, 4:30-6 p.m., , hosted by Plainedge Public Library, free, register at plainedgeinfo.org, 516-735-4133.

VIRTUAL: CREATING AN EMAIL STRATEGY

Learn what email marketing is, what it can do for your business and five steps to harness the power of the inbox, presented by SCORE, 7-8:30 p.m., hosted by South Huntington Library, free, register at shpl.info, 631-549-4411.

FRIDAY

WEBINAR: WOMEN LEADING THE WAY EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP PROGRAM

Panel of successful businesswomen discuss life and work balance, finding your voice, building and leveraging your network and more, 9-10:30 a.m., presented by Hauppauge Industrial Association-Long Island, free, register at hia-li.org, 631-543-5355.

-Gina Tabarus

