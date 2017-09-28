Belmont Park in Nassau and the Heartland site in Suffolk are Long Island officials’ top picks as potential local sites for Amazon’s planned second headquarters.

Officials identified one site in each county on Thursday, as part of a statewide effort to attract Amazon to New York.

Empire State Development, the state’s primary business aid agency, is coordinating efforts to compete for the online shopping giant’s proposed second North American headquarters — a $5 billion-plus campus that Seattle-based Amazon has said could employ up to 50,000.

After Amazon announced it was accepting proposals for its project earlier this month, officials from Nassau and Suffolk counties each said they planned to throw their hats into the ring. Amazon said it encouraged “states, provinces and metro areas to coordinate with relevant jurisdictions to submit one for your metropolitan statistical area.”

The announcement came on the same day that the New York Islanders said they have submitted a proposal to create a sports and entertainment destination at Belmont Park. The deadline to answer the state’s request for proposals on that property is 2 p.m. Thursday.

Sources told Newsday that NYCFC, a Major League Soccer organization that plays at Yankee Stadium, and Blumenfeld Development Group, are also expected to submit proposals to develop land around the racetrack.

A massive mixed-use development has been proposed for Heartland, on the site of the former Pilgrim State Psychiatric Center site in Brentwood.

Check back for updates on this developing story.