State offering $10M grant for downtown revitalization

Long Island downtowns have until month's end to apply for the state's annual competition for revitalization dollars. Previous winners include Central Islip, Hicksville and Westbury.

Central Islip was awarded a state grant in 2018 to revitalize its downtown. Photo Credit: Daniel Goodrich

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Long Island downtowns have until month’s end to apply for the state’s annual competition for revitalization dollars.

Applications are due to the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council on May 31 at 4 p.m. The state-appointed council will nominate one municipality to Albany for one $10 million grant.

Westbury, Hicksville and Central Islip are past winners. About 20 communities usually vie for the funding each year.

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative was started by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2016 and $100 million is distributed to the state’s 10 regions.

Cuomo said the program seeks to “transform downtown communities, resulting in unprecedented growth and development that leads to a renewed sense of pride in our cities, towns and villages.”

Applicants will be judged on eight factors including the compactness of the downtown area, future job growth, proximity to housing and strategy for redevelopment.

Kevin Law, the council's co-vice chairman and president of the Long Island Association business group, urged downtown leaders to apply for the $10 million grant. He said he hopes to increase the number of applicants this year.

More information about the competition can be found at ny.gov/programs/downtown-revitalization-initiative

