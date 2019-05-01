The Long Island Regional Economic Development Council, which recommends business expansions, worker training programs and building projects for state aid, will hold town halls in 10 towns and two cities from Thursday through May 30, officials said.

The events are designed to help business executives, government officials and nonprofit leaders learn more about this year’s statewide Regional Economic Development Councils’ competition. More than $750 million in state tax credits and grants will be awarded in the fall via 10 councils.

The application process begins Wednesday and concludes on July 26 at 4 p.m.

“It’s critical that nonprofits, businesses and municipalities hear about our program, learn how to apply and take advantage of these resources — and that’s why we’re hosting these meetings,” said Cara Longworth, the council’s executive director and Long Island director for Empire State Development, the state’s primary business-aid agency.

The eight-year-old council is holding two more town halls than it did last year. The first are on Thursday from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Hempstead Town Hall Pavilion, 1 Washington St., Hempstead Village, and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. at Long Beach City Hall, 1 West Chester St., sixth floor, Long Beach.

More information can be found at https://regionalcouncils.ny.gov/long-island/

Separately, the council will hold workshops on May 13 at Stony Brook University and June 19 at Hofstra University about how to apply for state assistance using the Consolidated Funding Application, or CFA.