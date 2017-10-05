National retailers are looking to fill hundreds of jobs for the holiday season during job fairs on Long Island.

Department store retailer Kohl’s will host a seasonal hiring day at more than 200 locations across the country, including three stores on Long Island. The Kohl’s holiday hiring events will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the stores at 28 Jericho Tpke. in Jericho, 45 Crooked Hill Rd. in Commack, and 3601 Hempstead Tpke. in Levittown.

Seasonal job positions include freight processing and sales associates on the sales floor; point of sale and customer service. Seasonal associates will also help fulfill online orders.

Job seekers will be able to learn about employment opportunities at Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City during its job fair on Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Retailers will accept applications to fill about 250 positions, ranging from entry-level retail and sales to management.

The retailers include Abercrombie + Fitch, Banana Republic, bareMinerals, Bath & Body Works, H&M, GameStop, Jamba Juice, NIC+ZOE, New York & Company, Tory Burch, Tourneau and Zara.

Candidates should bring a resume to provide to prospective employers, who will conduct one-on-one screenings.

“We encourage those in search of opportunities to come prepared and ready to impress,” Nancy Gilbert, director of marketing for Roosevelt Field, said in a statement.