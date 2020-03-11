LIA postpones A-Rod event due to virus concerns

The Long Island Association has postponed its spring luncheon, this year set to feature New York Yankees All-Star Alex Rodriguez, due to concerns over coronavirus.

The LIA was scheduled to host Rodriguez, now an ESPN broadcaster, on March 27 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. A new date has not been set.

“We’re following the direction of health experts, the governor and our two county health commissioners,” said LIA chief Kevin Law. “It makes no sense to bring 1,000 people – which is usually how many people this event attracts – together for an event that is not absolutely necessary to have.”

Past speakers at the annual luncheon, which serves as a major fundraising event for the business group, have included former Yankees stars Derek Jeter, Joe Torre and Mariano Rivera. The group has also hosted Presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Law said that “other than weather postponing a smaller event, this is the first time” the business group has postponed a high-profile speaker engagement. “We didn’t want to unnecessarily impact the health of our members and our employees,” he said.