TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Evening
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
50° Good Evening
Business

LIA postpones A-Rod event due to virus concerns

The LIA said it will reschedule the event

The LIA said it will reschedule the event with baseball great Alex Rodriguez. Credit: Getty Images/Thearon W. Henderson

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com
Print

The Long Island Association has postponed its spring luncheon, this year set to feature New York Yankees All-Star Alex Rodriguez, due to concerns over coronavirus.

The LIA was scheduled to host Rodriguez, now an ESPN broadcaster, on March 27 at the Crest Hollow Country Club in Woodbury. A new date has not been set.

“We’re following the direction of health experts, the governor and our two county health commissioners,” said LIA chief Kevin Law. “It makes no sense to bring 1,000 people – which is usually how many people this event attracts – together for an event that is not absolutely necessary to have.”

Past speakers at the annual luncheon, which serves as a major fundraising event for the business group, have included former Yankees stars Derek Jeter, Joe Torre and Mariano Rivera. The group has also hosted Presidents Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush.

Law said that “other than weather postponing a smaller event, this is the first time” the business group has postponed a high-profile speaker engagement. “We didn’t want to unnecessarily impact the health of our members and our employees,” he said.

By Victor Ocasio victor.ocasio@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search