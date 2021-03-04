TODAY'S PAPER
LIA starts search for new CEO, sets March 26 deadline for resumes

Cover letters and resumes should be sent to LIA chairman Lawrence J. Waldman Credit: Howard Schnapp

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Long Island Association has set a March 26 deadline to receive cover letters and resumes from people seeking to succeed CEO Kevin Law who is stepping down, effective April 1, the group said on Thursday.

Cover letters and resumes should be sent to LIA chairman Lawrence J. Waldman at lwaldman@longislandassociation.org.

The board of the influential business group said it’s seeking a successful manager who understands the challenges facing Island companies, knows political leaders and can build consensus to move regional policies forward.

The CEO candidates should state in a cover letter their reasons for applying, successes in previous jobs and top three priorities for 2021-22 should they be hired, the board said.

The paid position is full-time.

More information is available at nwsdy.li/LIA.

Waldman, who also is a senior adviser at First Long Island Investors, said on Thursday, ""We have a responsibility to choose a leader who will work with our members, public officials and other organizations to unify the region to meet Long Island's challenges and create a better quality of life. The selection process will be fair and open," he said.

Law announced last week that he was leaving the LIA after 10.½- years to take an undisclosed job in the private sector.

The LIA is a nonprofit with seven employees and revenue of $2.6 million per year.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

