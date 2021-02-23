Kevin Law will step down as CEO and president of the Long Island Association business group on April 1 to take an undisclosed job in the private sector, he said on Tuesday.

Law, 60, said he will continue to live on Long Island and remain involved in civic affairs. His 10½-year tenure as LIA chief is the second-longest in the influential group’s 95-year history.

"It’s been a privilege and an honor" to lead the LIA, Law said in an interview. "But it’s time for a new challenge for me. I’ve had a great career and I’m not done yet. I still have a lot of energy, a lot of gasoline in the tank," he said.

Law said he’s "considering a couple of offers in the private sector" and hopes to announce a new job next month.

LIA chairman Lawrence J. Waldman praised Law’s ability to get local and state politicians to appreciate the concerns of businesses of all sizes. He said Law had planned to move on before the pandemic struck last year but stayed to help in the region’s economic recovery.

"Kevin’s done a great job; I knew he would," said Waldman, who helped bring Law to the LIA. The two had worked together at the Long Island Power Authority, where Law was CEO and president.

Waldman, now a senior adviser at First Long Island Investors, said the LIA’s executive committee will meet soon to discuss the search for Law’s successor. The LIA has seven employees and revenue of $2.6 million per year.

Law said he will continue to represent Suffolk County on the MTA board and chair the Stony Brook University Council.

Law, an attorney, was named LIA CEO and president in 2010, succeeding Matthew Crosson, who became president of the Las Vegas Chamber of Commerce but died a few months later.

Asked about the LIA’s accomplishments under his tenure, Law said he is most proud of the billions of dollars brought to the region for the Long Island Rail Road’s Third Track project and research institutions. He also listed making permanent the 2% cap on property tax increases and returning the Islanders to Nassau County.

Law has been tapped by three governors and six county executives to lead initiatives in the past 30 years. "I’m never going to stop fighting for Long Island. I love this place," he said.