Getting President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan passed, opposing establishment of single-player health insurance and addressing the Island's looming garbage crisis are among the top lobbying priorities of Long Island’s most prominent business group.

The Long Island Association on Monday released its 2021 priorities for governmental action at the federal, state and local levels.

The LIA’s board of directors approved 31 priorities last week as Biden was inaugurated and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo proposed his 2021-22 state budget. Newsday publisher Debby Krenek is among the 75 board members.

The group's No. 1 focus is Biden’s "American Rescue Plan" because it would provide $350 billion nationwide to state and local governments, and $20 billion for mass transit such as the Long Island Rail Road – all of which are facing budget deficits due to the pandemic, said LIA president Kevin Law.

"Without federal assistance, we’ll likely see state and local taxes increase and major service cuts on the MTA system," which includes the LIRR, said Law, who serves on the MTA board. "The American Rescue Plan would provide more funding for Long Island’s small businesses, who are still hurting."

He said Biden’s proposal to spend $1.3 trillion on improvements to roads, bridges, broadband and other infrastructure would "help to rebuild our economy and create jobs" after last spring’s shutdown of nonessential activity to slow the coronavirus’ spread.

The LIA opposes the establishment of single-payer health insurance, known as Medicare for All, at the federal or state levels. "We think it would put tremendous cost on businesses," Law said, adding the group opposes new taxes and fees.

The LIA will lobby state lawmakers to include Nassau and Suffolk counties in Cuomo’s proposal to encourage real estate developers to convert vacant stores and offices into affordable housing. The group also wants the state to invest $50 million in local research facilities, such as the proposed Neuro-AI Center at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

Law said the LIA and Long Island Regional Planning Council have formed a committee to propose solutions to local governments about garbage disposal after the Brookhaven Town landfill closes in 2024. The committee meets for the first time this week.

"Commercial businesses generate almost half the waste here on Long Island and people’s solid waste [disposal] costs are going to skyrocket unless we come up with a plan before our landfill spaces close," he said. "This is a crisis that we’re two years away [from] and nobody’s doing anything about it."