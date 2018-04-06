LIBN names new publisher, associate publisher

Ronkonkoma-based news publication Long Island Business News has a new publisher at the helm.

Joe Giametta, who started at LIBN in 2014 as advertising director, will serve as LIBN’s publisher, replacing Scott Schoen, who left the position in March. The business weekly’s editor, Joe Dowd, was also named associate publisher by BridgeTower Media, LIBN’s parent company. He will retain his position as editor.

“I’m proud to have the opportunity to work with such a talented group of people and I’m thankful for the support that Long Island readers and advertisers have given to us over the years,” Giametta said. Giametta earlier worked at Newsday for 25 years in circulation and advertising sales.

Dowd, who started at LIBN in 2015 as editor, said he was “thrilled” about the appointments.

“This is a great opportunity for growth for me and the newspaper,” said Dowd, who has worked in journalism for 36 years.

Schoen, who worked at LIBN for 10 years, became publisher in 2013. He left last month to work as chief marketing officer at Long Island University in Brookville.