TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
Business

Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue in talks with NYU Langone

Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue Monday, March

Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue Monday, March 22, 2021. Credit: Barry Sloan

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Print

Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue on Friday said it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to begin discussing joining NYU Langone.

The Manhattan-based health system already operates the former Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, which took the name NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island last year.

"We are very enthusiastic about the proposed affiliation as we believe that the united strength of our organizations will greatly enhance delivery of health care services to residents of Suffolk County," said Dr. Robert Grossman, dean and CEO of NYU Langone.

NYU Langone also operates hospitals in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

LICH president and CEO Richard T. Margulis called the move a "momentous milestone" in a statement.

LICH, which is independent, had been in talks with Stony Brook Medicine in 2019, but a deal never materialized.

In a statement, LICH said, "Much in the world of health care has changed since Long Island Community Hospital began exploring a partnership with Stony Brook University Hospital 19 months ago. In light of these changing times, the Board has decided it would best serve our community to broaden our search for a partnership agreement, and recently both parties mutually agreed to discontinue further discussions."

LICH treats more than 400,000 patients annually.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

More news

Photo from the scene of the collapse on LI contractor fined $135,000 for deadly 2020 trench collapse
Andrea Reimond-nee of Amityville gets a COVID-19 shot State: COVID-19 cases stagnant despite vaccination push
Yuris Murillo Cruz with her husband, Wilson Murillo LI man indicted on charges he fled after crash that killed mother of two
Wyandanch Memorial High School is seen on Thursday, Wyandanch school district security guards say they fear for their jobs
New York State Attorney General Letitia James, on Company donating eggs to settle price-gouging suit
Kayli Zhang, 6, of Garden City, clutches both Nassau vigil touts a message of love to fight hate
Didn’t find what you were looking for?