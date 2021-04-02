Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue on Friday said it has signed a nonbinding letter of intent to begin discussing joining NYU Langone.

The Manhattan-based health system already operates the former Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, which took the name NYU Langone Hospital-Long Island last year.

"We are very enthusiastic about the proposed affiliation as we believe that the united strength of our organizations will greatly enhance delivery of health care services to residents of Suffolk County," said Dr. Robert Grossman, dean and CEO of NYU Langone.

NYU Langone also operates hospitals in Brooklyn and Manhattan.

LICH president and CEO Richard T. Margulis called the move a "momentous milestone" in a statement.

LICH, which is independent, had been in talks with Stony Brook Medicine in 2019, but a deal never materialized.

In a statement, LICH said, "Much in the world of health care has changed since Long Island Community Hospital began exploring a partnership with Stony Brook University Hospital 19 months ago. In light of these changing times, the Board has decided it would best serve our community to broaden our search for a partnership agreement, and recently both parties mutually agreed to discontinue further discussions."

LICH treats more than 400,000 patients annually.