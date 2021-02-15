TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
Business

Lidl grocery store opening in former Best Market in Massapequa

The Best Market on Merrick Road before Lidl's

The Best Market on Merrick Road before Lidl's conversion.  Credit: Steve Pfost

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com @ToryParrish1
Print

Lidl will open a Massapequa grocery store in a former Best Market space Wednesday, the discount grocer said.

The store, at 5601 Merrick Rd., will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Lidl said in a statement this week.

German grocer Lidl bought 27 New Jersey and New York supermarkets, including all 24 on Long Island, from Bethpage-based Best Market in January 2019.

Since then, Lidl has been renovating and converting Best Market supermarkets in phases, closing a few permanently and opening some new Lidl stores in spaces that had been vacant.

Lidl closed the Best Market in Massapequa last summer for renovations and conversion.

It will be the 10th Lidl on Long Island, the grocer said.

By the end of this year, there will be a total of 23 Lidl stores on Long Island, the company told Newsday in January.

Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

More news

Reports of child abuse and neglect dropped by Child abuse reports fell by 15% in 2020 as pandemic spread
Will Green in the music room at Riverhead Student musician donates own money to school after district cuts music programs
The new M9 trains feature amenities such as Have you caught the unicorn? Why riding LIRR's new fleet is still so rare.
Extra NYPD officers were assigned to patrol the Homeless Brooklyn man charged in subway stabbing deaths
Sara Pascucci and her brother Anthony outside their Neighbors rally to support Bethpage woman who kept Christmas lights up to honor COVID-19 victims
Suffolk County Police detective Dennis Wustenhoff. Family of Suffolk cop hopeful his murder will be solved 
Didn’t find what you were looking for?