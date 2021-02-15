Lidl will open a Massapequa grocery store in a former Best Market space Wednesday, the discount grocer said.

The store, at 5601 Merrick Rd., will operate from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, Lidl said in a statement this week.

German grocer Lidl bought 27 New Jersey and New York supermarkets, including all 24 on Long Island, from Bethpage-based Best Market in January 2019.

Since then, Lidl has been renovating and converting Best Market supermarkets in phases, closing a few permanently and opening some new Lidl stores in spaces that had been vacant.

Lidl closed the Best Market in Massapequa last summer for renovations and conversion.

It will be the 10th Lidl on Long Island, the grocer said.

By the end of this year, there will be a total of 23 Lidl stores on Long Island, the company told Newsday in January.