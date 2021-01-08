Discount grocer Lidl plans to close four Best Market supermarkets in February, as part of the retailer's efforts to finish its takeover of the local chain this year.

Two of the Best Market closures – in Great Neck, at 40 Great Neck Rd., and West Islip, at 9 Udall Rd. – are due to size and leasing requirements, said Lidl, which would not disclose what those requirements were.

The two other closing Best Markets – in New Hyde Park, at 3350 Hillside Ave., and Riverhead, at 1088 Old Country Rd. – will be replaced by new Lidl stores opening by fall in part of a former Waldbaum’s space in Garden City Park, at 2475 Jericho Tpke., and in a former Toys R Us store in Riverhead, at 1151 Old Country Rd., respectively, Lidl spokesman Will Harwood said.

In addition, three Best Market stores on Long Island will close temporarily for renovations next month in West Babylon, Commack and Shirley. The stores will reopen by fall, Harwood said.

"Families across Long Island appreciate the high quality and unbelievable prices that Lidl offers every day. ... We value the contributions of Best Market team members, and we are happy so many of them will continue to work at Lidl," Lidl U.S. Regional Vice President Ysbrand Aukes said in a statement.

The closing stores’ legacy workers — those who were employed at Best Market when the stores were sold to Lidl in 2019 — will be offered employment at nearby Lidl stores for the same or better wages and benefits, Lidl said.

Germany-based Lidl made a big push into the New York metro market when it bought 27 New Jersey and New York stores, including all 24 on Long Island, from Bethpage-based Best Market in January 2019. A month earlier, Lidl opened its first store in New York State – on Staten Island – in a move unrelated to Best Market.

Since then, Lidl has been remodeling groups of stores in phases for conversion to Lidl. It also permanently closed a Best Market in Hicksville in September 2019, and opened two brand-new stores under the Lidl name in Center Moriches and Plainview in December 2019.

The entire Best Market conversion process on Long Island is scheduled to be finished by the end of this year, when Lidl will have 23 local stores, Harwood said.

So far, there are nine Lidl stores on the Island, including those in Huntington Station, West Babylon, Oakdale, East Patchogue, East Northport, East Meadow and Lake Grove.

Lidl is a limited-assortment grocer, like Aldi and Trader Joe’s. Limited-assortment stores are smaller than traditional supermarkets and carry a high percentage of their own private-label brands.

About 80% of Lidl’s products are its own private-label brands.

The Long Island stores carry fresh produce, meat and deli products but they are not in full-service departments.

Lidl has about 11,200 stores in 32 countries, including more than 125 supermarkets in nine East Coast states in the United States.