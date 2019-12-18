TODAY'S PAPER
34° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
34° Good Afternoon
Business

Lidl announces opening date for fourth LI store

Kimberly Tejada, right, hands out samples of cheese

Kimberly Tejada, right, hands out samples of cheese and crackers on opening day at Lidl's new location in West Babylon. Credit: Heather Walsh

By Tory N. Parrish tory.parrish@newsday.com @ToryParrish1
Print

Morton Village Plaza is getting a grocery store about 2½ years after a Shoprite closed at the Plainview shopping center.

German discount grocer Lidl will open a store — its fourth on Long Island — in part of the former Shoprite space at 998 Old Country Road on Saturday, the retailer said Wednesday. 

Lidl will be an anchor and the largest tenant in the shopping center, whose other tenants include Nostro Posto Pizzeria & Ristorante, a CVS Pharmacy and a Subway sandwich shop.

In January, Lidl US, a division of Germany-based Lidl, bought 27 stores, including all 24 on Long Island, owned by Bethpage-based Best Market for an undisclosed price.  The only Best Market store not included in the deal was one in Newington, Connecticut.

Best Market had already planned to open a store in the former ShopRite space in Plainview in the first quarter of this year, before it sold most of its stores to Lidl. 

Lidl has said it will take about two years to convert all of its Best Market stores to Lidl.  It permanently closed the Best Market in Hicksville in September.

So far, Lidl has opened three stores on Long Island, all this month. Its West Babylon and Huntington Station stores are in former Best Markets, and its Center Moriches location is in a former Waldbaum's supermarket. 

The ShopRite that was in Morton Village Plaza closed in July 2017 after Shoprite opened its replacement store  in nearby Country Pointe at Plainview, a new housing and retail development.

Newsday reporter Tory Parrish.

Tory N. Parrish covers retail and small business for Newsday. She has worked at the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review and Observer-Dispatch in Utica, N.Y.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search