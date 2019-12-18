Lidl announces opening date for fourth LI store

Morton Village Plaza is getting a grocery store about 2½ years after a Shoprite closed at the Plainview shopping center.

German discount grocer Lidl will open a store — its fourth on Long Island — in part of the former Shoprite space at 998 Old Country Road on Saturday, the retailer said Wednesday.

Lidl will be an anchor and the largest tenant in the shopping center, whose other tenants include Nostro Posto Pizzeria & Ristorante, a CVS Pharmacy and a Subway sandwich shop.

In January, Lidl US, a division of Germany-based Lidl, bought 27 stores, including all 24 on Long Island, owned by Bethpage-based Best Market for an undisclosed price. The only Best Market store not included in the deal was one in Newington, Connecticut.

Best Market had already planned to open a store in the former ShopRite space in Plainview in the first quarter of this year, before it sold most of its stores to Lidl.

Lidl has said it will take about two years to convert all of its Best Market stores to Lidl. It permanently closed the Best Market in Hicksville in September.

So far, Lidl has opened three stores on Long Island, all this month. Its West Babylon and Huntington Station stores are in former Best Markets, and its Center Moriches location is in a former Waldbaum's supermarket.

The ShopRite that was in Morton Village Plaza closed in July 2017 after Shoprite opened its replacement store in nearby Country Pointe at Plainview, a new housing and retail development.