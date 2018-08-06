Kitchenware provider Lifetime Brands posted a second-quarter net loss of $6.1 million, its second consecutive period of expenses exceeding income.

The Garden City-based company is reaffirming the 2018 guidance it issued in May, when it said projected net sales would be between $760 million and $772 million, Lifetime Brands’ chief executive officer, Rob Kay, said while discussing the company’s financial results during an analysts’ call Monday.

Lifetime’s net loss was $6.1 million, or 30 cents per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $2.1 million, or 0.14 cents per diluted share, in the same period in 2017.

In May, the company reported that its net loss in the first quarter of the year was $11.6 million, compared to a loss of $1.3 million in the same period a year earlier.

Lifetime Brands’ net sales rose to $148.7 million in the second quarter of 2018 from $117.4 million a year earlier.

That increase was due mostly to Lifetime’s acquisition of Seattle-based housewares company Filament Brands, said Laurence Winoker, Lifetime’s chief financial officer, during the call Monday.

Lifetime, whose kitchenware product brands include Farberware and KitchenAid, bought Filament on March 2 for about $313 million.

The combination is expected “to be transformational, with progress becoming evident in the second half of this year and becoming more meaningful in 2019,” Kay said.

Lifetime also is moving forward with its 2018 plan, which includes launching new programs and promotions, and shipping the largest single order in the company’s 73-year-history in the third quarter. The company has declined to disclose the name of the customer.

Lifetime’s stock was at $11.70 Monday afternoon, up 1.7 percent from Friday’s close. A year ago it sold for $18.49, adjusted for splits and dividends.