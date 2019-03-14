TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Lifetime Brands reported fourth-quarter profit of $10 million

By The Associated Press
Lifetime Brands Inc. Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $10 million.

On a per-share basis, the Garden City company said it had net income of 49 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The kitchen products company posted revenue of $228.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.7 million, or 9 cents per share, swinging to a loss in the period. Revenue was reported as $704.5 million.

Lifetime Brands shares have declined 7.5 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 34 percent in the past 12 months. Its shares were up 2.14 percent to $9.48 in midday trading.

By The Associated Press

