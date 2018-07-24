A federal judge told Lifetime Brands to reinstate two New Jersey warehouse workers who alleged the kitchen products company fired them in retaliation for their attempt to unionize.

U.S. District Court Judge Brian R. Martinotti, in New Jersey, found that Garden City-based Lifetime Brands Inc.'s anti-union actions at the Robbinsville warehouse violated protections under the National Labor Relations Act, according to the temporary injunction he issued against the company.

Lifetime, which did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, denied the allegations in court documents.

On July 17, Martinotti ordered the company to rehire Rafael Ordonez and Anaudy Sanchez within five days, according to the court filing.

Martinotti also ordered the company to cease and desist from discharging, discriminating against or interrogating employees for their union support, according to the filing.

The complaint against Lifetime Brands alleges that the company retaliated against eight employees for supporting joining United Service Workers Union Local 947. Some of them already have retired or been rehired.