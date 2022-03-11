LinkedIn members receive numerous emails from the business networking platform alerting them about potential jobs or users who viewed their profile. But not all these emails are genuine. Cybersecurity firm Egress says it’s seen a 232% increase since Feb. 1 in email phishing attacks from scammers impersonating LinkedIn. The emails use LinkedIn logos and have subject lines including "You appeared in 4 searches this week" and "Your profile matches this job." They contain links to a bogus LinkedIn site where personal information can be stolen. Best defense: Hover your mouse over links to see if they really go to LinkedIn or, better yet, log in to your LinkedIn account to check for messages.

AP cancels NFT sale

After backlash accusing it of profiting from human suffering, The Associated Press reversed its decision to auction off a non-fungible token of a 2018 photo of Libyan migrants drifting in a boat on the Mediterranean. AP, which sells NFTs on a marketplace it opened in January, told journalism watchdog group Nieman Lab the photo "was a poor choice of imagery for an NFT."

COVID lockdown benefited some kids

Contrary to conventional wisdom, many young people’s mental health improved during COVID-19 lockdowns, thanks to online social interactions. A study from Cambridge and Oxford universities found a third of kids aged 8 to 18 felt less bullied and got more sleep and exercise. Researchers said social media helped some kids forge better relationships with friends and, because many parents were also at home, "there was also potential for improved family relationships."

More power to you

General Motors and California utility Pacific Gas and Electric are launching a pilot program to use the automaker’s electric vehicles as backup power sources for homes. They expect to test the first vehicle-to-home capable EV by summer. GM and PG&E said they will use special software that will enable electricity from a charged EV to "help safely power the essential needs of a properly equipped home." — DETROIT NEWS (TNS)