LIPA trustees on Wednesday will receive a formal briefing on a scathing task-force report of PSEG’s failures in restoring power after Tropical Storm Isaias, and they are expected to approve a list of nearly 100 urgent recommendations to fix the problems.

The board meeting, which can be accessed here starting at 11 a.m., is the first time the nine-member, government-appointed board has met since LIPA released details of the report on Tuesday.

The LIPA task force found that PSEG’s top officials knew of serious problems with an outage computer system that manages its response to storms more than a month before Isaias lashed Long Island on Aug. 4, but that PSEG Long Island officials were overly dependent on "absentee management" from their corporate parent in New Jersey to get the problems fixed, LIPA found. Worse, problems with the computer system and a separate telephone system that also crashed after the storm persist to this day. LIPA says if PSEG won't fix the problems and renegotiate its contract, which expires in 2025, LIPA may terminate it.

Other key findings in the report include:

Revelations that PSEG failed to use upward of 1,000 National Grid employees to help with the storm, even as PSEG's ability to assess damage locations "performed poorly." The report pointed to more than 8,000 "truck rolls" to dispatch crews to supposed outage locations where no repair was even needed.

PSEG drills in advance of the storm were "formulaic," lacking real-life scenarios like Isaias; that PSEG's claims about smart meters being linked to its outage system were overblown.

"Newark bosses" at PSEG's New Jersey parent were in part responsible for a "lack of transparency."

More than 500,000 of LIPA’s 1.1 million customers lost power during the storm, with more than 646,000 outages, and many sat fuming in the heat and darkness after the storm unable to get responses or accurate restoration times. PSEG’s website, its outage map and its texting systems all failed during and after the storm.

PSEG spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin on Monday said the company was reviewing the LIPA report.

"PSEG Long Island recognizes that it did not perform well in many areas during and after Tropical Storm Isaias," she said. " We remain fully committed to understanding what went wrong, and continue to improve our organization and our systems to avoid similar failures in future storms."

Long list of findings

The task-force report takes issue with PSEG’s "lack of transparency" with LIPA before and well after the storm, failing to tell officials of the problems with the computer system after PSEG forced an upgrade of the system in June. LIPA officials weren’t told of those problems until after its Isaias investigation began, they said.

As of November, the report says, PSEG’s computer experts still don’t know the capacity of the computer system to handle incoming requests for repairs, a "very alarming" finding given the system’s central role in connecting "every other subsystem" for storm response. LIPA chief Tom Falcone, in an interview, said recent tests showed the system failed when faced with 100,000 to 200,000 customer repair requests, well below the more than 400,000 that took place after Isaias.

It wasn’t just the computer system that failed. The report notes, among a list of dozens of troubling findings, that PSEG "missed an opportunity" to use some 1,000 National Grid employees already located on Long Island to help in the restoration effort. Newsday previously reported on that decision. PSEG has an agreement with National Grid to use the employees — who are familiar with the system as National Grid formerly operated it and continues to own most Long Island power plants — but didn’t enact it, and PSEG doesn’t have an ongoing program to train them. The task force found that PSEG’s damage assessment after the storm, a function that National Grid employees could have helped, was "slow and became a major hurdle in storm restoration and providing accurate estimated restoration times to customers."

PSEG’s ability to assess and verify damage during the storm also "performed poorly" during the restoration effort, the task force found. On Aug. 11, for instance, some 3,995 work assignments for crews turned out to be "okay on arrival," meaning that no restoration effort was even needed there, compared with 1,974 assignments that actually restored customer outages. "This means that for every job site where a crew completed repairs to serve customers, that crew visited two other locations where no repairs were needed," the report found."

During the course of the restoration, more than 8,000 dispatches of crews to supposed outage locations were found to be not needed.

The report found PSEG’s efforts to update a critical-care customer list was minimal, with only a single letter sent to those on the list to verify if they had "life-sustain equipment" that needed electricity. Those letters only received a 43% response rate. It led to "unnecessary calls and field visits" to some of these accounts, including by local police and emergency crews, that didn’t need special care, "thereby risking [critical care customers who] may truly require help and may not be reached."

Thousands of emails

Task force investigators pored over thousands of PSEG emails in the course of their 90-day probe and concluded that "PSEG lacks transparency," not just before the storm but during the restoration and after it. They pointed to numerous emails showing the outage management system "was not working before the storm hit," yet failed to tell LIPA officials about the problem.

"In fact, even after the storm and the catastrophic crash [of the system], LIPA had to learn about the problems … from reading PSEG’s emails" months later, as part of the probe, the report says.

"PSEG staff appear to report what they wish to whom they wish," investigators concluded. "They do not always report critical information to LIPA."

The emails also showed PSEG officials in conflict about how much the utility should blame Verizon for its communications problems, with one saying, "I feel we may be a little too heavy on Verizon." PSEG’s eventual message went ahead with Verizon cited as the chief problem, despite numerous computer and outage map problems unrelated to the phone system.

The report found PSEG’s drills in advance of storms are "formulaic" and provide "little preparation for contingencies," as one LIPA trustee previously noted in a Newsday story. Training "does not address abnormal conditions, such as loss of the outage management [computer] system or down communication systems," the report found.

Smart meter rollout

And despite PSEG officials' assurances that a new generation of smart meters being installed in ratepayers homes were able to automatically locate outages, PSEG has not yet completed an integration of that system to its outage management system so that the utility can tell which customers are without power. PSEG has spent hundreds of millions of dollars on the rollout.

PSEG in November 2019 said it had "successfully launched" the integration, the report said, but that pilot program was "never fully operational." PSEG at one point had asserted that one reason it had to upgrade to a newer version of the outage management system was to integrate the smart-meter data.

"PSEG Long Island failed to deploy the integration of [smart-meter] outage information as a component of the [newer outage management system] upgrade," the report says. If it had, the report concludes, "its ability to localize outages, avoid unnecessary dispatches of repair crews where power had already been restored, and restore customers’ electric service would have been greatly improved," the report says. PSEG at one point in the storm had been considering a plan to encourage customers to stop phoning the utility in the event of an outage because it said smart meters already allowed them to know of their outage.

The task force expressed new concerns about PSEG’s "slow" and "false-start-mired" efforts to design and implement a new telecommunications system after it failed during the storm, concluding that PSEG Long Island’s team "lacks the expertise to manage this project to timely completion." Worse, LIPA has "deep reservations" with the design PSEG has proposed to fix the problems, as recent tests of the system have failed.

PSEG’s customer call center, with 120 people on board, is "inadequately staffed" in the event of another telecom breakdown, investigators found. The report found that after Isaias, more than 1 million customer calls and texts were lost.

The report found a municipal portal designed by PSEG to provide outage and restoration data, and a communications points for local governments "failed to perform" during and after the storm. It also found PSEG’s social media messaging platforms were overwhelmed and left "many" customer inquiries unanswered.

Score of 260

Among issues to be addressed by LIPA's board Wednesday is a score card of PSEG Long Island's performance in the storm. PSEG, the report says, scored a 260 of a possible 1,000 points on a LIPA score card of the contractor's performance for Tropical Storm Isaias, according to an appendix filed with a LIPA task force report on PSEG’s response to the storm.

The major storm performance metric evaluates how well PSEG prepares for a storm, how it responds operationally and how well it communicates. LIPA’s grade of 260 is well below the minimum performance level of 410, the report says.

For many of the categories, PSEG received zero points. For instance, the company earned a zero for alerting lifesaving equipment customers properly during the storm. LIPA previously found PSEG did a poor job updating the critical care customer list. It also earned a zero for compliance with training programs.

Other zero scores for PSEG included for downed wire response (some customers said they waited days with live wires down on their properties), estimated restoration time accuracy and availability, safety, and all of eight categories of communication, with the exception of reporting to the Department of Public Service. That meant zero scores for call answer rates, calls to municipalities, availability of its website, outgoing messages on its telephone lines and customer communications.

PSEG failed to perform to the minimum contractual standard "by a wide margin," the task force wrote, and no "reasonable revision" of the grading would change the result. A second failure in two years will give LIPA the right to terminate the contract without penalty, and the low score will be a "key component" of whether LIPA renews the contract with PSEG when it expires in 2025.