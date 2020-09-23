The LIPA board of trustees on Wednesday will vote on whether to allow the authority to borrow up to $350 million as a "bridge" loan to cover the costs of restoration from Tropical Storm Isaias until the utility is reimbursed for the costs by the federal government.

LIPA expects to receive up to 75% reimbursement for its storm costs, but the utility is still awaiting a disaster declaration by the Trump administration for the Aug. 4 storm. Without it, LIPA would not be eligible, and the entire $350 million would be billed back to ratepayers.

Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) and state Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) wrote to President Donald Trump asking him to declare a major disaster area in New York, chiefly to allow for the Isaias storm restoration costs to be reimbursed to LIPA.

"The storm’s cleanup costs, especially for PSEG-LI, will be tens of millions of dollars and this necessary declaration will ensure that ratepayers alone will not bear the brunt of it," the lawmakers wrote.

LIPA, in its proposal to the board, said it already has the ability to borrow to cover the costs, but said costs could come in higher.

"LIPA maintains bank facilities and a commercial paper program," LIPA said in its board resolution. "However, costs associated with severe storms may exceed $350 million, and despite the anticipated recovery of a majority of those costs from FEMA, there could be additional pressure placed on LIPA’s liquidity due to potential delays in recovery of costs from FEMA or from additional severe storms."

LIPA in a board presentation said the "expectation" is that the Federal Emergency Management Agency will reimburse LIPA for the roughly $330 million in storm costs, which include $11 million for meals and hotels for workers, $250 million for off-island labor and $34 million for PSEG and on-island labor.

Some $75 million of the costs will be paid through a charge to the LIPA storm budget through an annual delivery service adjustment charge.