With just over a month to go before the Long Island Power Authority will make a decision on the future of the Long Island electric utility, it continues to grapple with PSEG over possible terms of a new contract and fixes to its storm management system and other processes.

At a board meeting Wednesday, LIPA officials will present a progress report of its attempts to work with PSEG to comply with a list of 130 recommendations to prepare the utility for the upcoming summer storm season. Of those, only 18 are complete and under review, 36 are in progress and 33 have been rejected and remain outstanding. Nine have been deferred.

"I think we’ve made progress but there’s an awful lot of wood to chop," said LIPA chief executive Tom Falcone.

For instance, he said, PSEG has yet to complete a comprehensive test of the phone and outage management computer systems, though isolated tests appear to show they are more capable than when they failed during Tropical Storm Isaias, leaving more than 535,000 customers without power, some for more than a week.

PSEG, in a statement, said it has submitted 80 project plans to address each of LIPA’s recommendations. "Additional non-storm-related project plans have been submitted to LIPA," the company said, adding, "We are committed to working with LIPA on their feedback" and are "committed to being the service provider for Long Island and the Rockaways, and delivering the service our customers deserve."

But LIPA still has concerns about PSEG’s move to the newer version of the computer system that failed during the storm. The utility has been using an older version in the interim. It plans to relaunch the new version in late summer, on new hardware.

"We do have some continuing concerns about their re-platforming strategy," for the system, Falcone said. More fundamentally, he said, PSEG hasn’t yet found the root cause of the system failure. "We still believe identifying the root cause of the problem is important," he said.

LIPA, which has been criticized by some for lax oversight of PSEG in the past, is being "very granular about the things we want to see" from PSEG and the results it expects, Falcone said.

LIPA has presented PSEG with a list of new terms it wants to be part of a new or amended contract with PSEG for the authority to continue with the New Jersey-based company, which operates the grid under a long-term contract that expires in 2025. LIPA is also studying the prospect of a fully public electric utility that could save hundreds of millions in costs over the next decade. Less likely is a private sale of the utility.

PSEG Long Island said it's working with LIPA in "good faith to address LIPA’s proposed changes to our contract."