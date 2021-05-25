Ratepayers sound off at LIPA hearing on utility's future, PSEG's fate

More than two dozen speakers lined up virtually to weigh in on LIPA's future direction Tuesday, as the utility seeks customer input on whether to continue its contract with PSEG Long Island, find a new service provider or go it alone.

The first speakers clearly backed the prospect of a fully public power utility.

"PSEG can't fix the problem because PSEG is the problem," said Nicolas Shearman, who called on LIPA to terminate the PSEG contract and move forward as a fully public utility. He called the public-private model that LIPA has operated under since 1998 "unreliable, unaccountable and more expensive."

The session can be accessed at: http://lipower.granicus.com/MediaPlayer.php?event_id=331

Six of the first seven speakers agreed.

"We need to revamp the entire structure" of the utility, said Laura McKellar of Greenlawn, noting it's the "communities that face the risk of storms, and communities deserve a representative seat at the table."

Added McKellar, "We do not want another corporation that is ultimately beholden to another group of stock holders."

LIPA chief Tom Falcone kicked off the session by reminding customers that PSEG's "subpar" performance during Tropical Storm Isaias may have been a catalyst for the current review, but that deeper "management failures" at PSEG were discovered after the storm that led LIPA to make longer-term moves to improve the utility.

"It's time for a course correction," Falcone said, in opening remarks. He promised to get "better results in the future."

Falcone noted LIPA has already started the process of weighing potential new service providers by issuing a request for information for new service providers. He said the company has not yet negotiated a better contract with PSEG that he felt he could bring to ratepayers.

Ratepayer Charles Nieves suggested LIPA should end the PSEG relationship and move on. "How many times do we have to go back to the same well to find out it doesn't work," he said, calling for LIPA to "fully municipalize" and move to a "democratic LIPA."

But one speaker said LIPA couldn't do better than PSEG.

"From my perspective LIPA has found a gem of a partner in PSEG Long Island," said PSEG Long Island employee Arron Binder, noting that the company "is not perfect all the time, but the company does believe in continuous improvement," and is the "most improved in the nation."

Falcone had earlier noted that PSEG Long Island now ranks 143rd among 144 utilities in customer satisfaction nationally.

PSEG Long Island, in a statement Tuesday, said it "continues to maintain that a public-private partnership is the best option for Long Island customers and we are proud to operate the LIPA grid on behalf of the people of the State of New York."

PSEG spokeswoman Ashley Chauvin said the company has been "dedicated to improving system reliability and enhancing customer service while being an engaged and responsive community partner. We take responsibility for the unacceptable storm performance in Isaias and strongly believe" it has provided customers with "significant improvements in customer satisfaction, reliability, energy efficiency, community involvement and created an organization with engaged, talented and diverse employees."

LIPA for months has been considering four primary options for its future as it continues to scrutinize its relationship with PSEG Long Island in the wake of PSEG’s missteps during Isaias. More than 535,000 customers experienced at least one outage during or up to eight days after the storm, and PSEG was plagued by communication and computer problems that, LIPA found, predated the storm.

PSEG, during a recent LIPA board meeting said the systems are largely fixed and ready for storm season, which starts June 1. LIPA, in a recent report, said customers face "considerable risk" from not just computer system problems but PSEG’s New Jersey-centric management structure and other flaws.