The Huntington Town Board on Tuesday voted to hold two public forums on a proposed settlement by LIPA to lower its taxes for the Northport power plant, a move that pushes a potential vote on the deal to Sept. 29 — more than a month after a LIPA deadline for approval.

The town board’s unanimous decision casts a large shadow of uncertainty over the settlement, which the Northport-East Northport School district approved Monday night by a 6-1 vote.

LIPA is expected to respond to Huntington's move at a LIPA trustees meeting Wednesday morning.

The proposed deal would lower LIPA’s taxes for the National Grid-owned plant to from a current $86 million to $46 million over seven years, leaving local taxpayers who’ve benefited from the previous payments to make up the difference. The deal also would give the district $14.5 million in direct payments from LIPA over the seven years. The district has proposed cost cuts to reduce the impact on district taxpayers, who would see their taxes increase on a $500,000 home by a total of $2,880 a year by the seventh year of the deal.

Eugene Cook, the Republican Huntington Town Board member who has led opposition to the LIPA deal, on Tuesday offered a resolution calling for a public hearing on the proposed settlement on Sept 16—more than a month after LIPA’s deadline for the deal. But the town board went further, with a second public forum scheduled for Heckscher Park on Aug 10. Town Supervisor Chad Lupinacci offered an amendment that called for a vote at a Town Board meeting scheduled for Sept 29. The resolution for all three meetings passed unanimously.

“I’m thrilled because the most important thing is our First Amendment,” Cook said Wednesday morning. “I want everybody to let us know how they feel about this deal, and what’s going on.”

Cook has sued LIPA to block the deal in a case that remains in the courts, and has proposed condemning the plant and taking it over. John Gross, a lawyer for the school district, in a public meeting with district taxpayers earlier this month, noted that after any such takeover, the town and district would lose LIPA's big tax payment.

Huntington Town Attorney Nicholas Ciappetta said the Sept. 29 board vote shouldn’t be viewed as a knife in the heart of the LIPA settlement, which Lupinacci has publicly supported as “by far the best proposal presented to the town and that any municipality has negotiated with LIPA over legacy power” plants. Brookhaven has already settled tax challenges over the Port Jefferson plant, but two Nassau plant tax challenges are stalled.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“I don’t think anyone should draw any assumptions either way,” Ciappetti said of the proposed Northport settlement and the town’s vote, noting the LIPA case has “gone on for 10 years and now we have a firm date to vote on a settlement. We didn’t have that before last night.”