Long Blockchain announces plan to merge with UK tech firm

The deal with Stater Blockchain would include a brokerage that handles foreign exchange and digital currency futures.

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Long Blockchain Corp., the Farmingdale iced tea producer that in December refocused on the technology behind bitcoin, Tuesday announced a plan to merge with Stater Blockchain Limited, a financial technology company based in the United Kingdom.

Long Blockchain said it signed a letter of intent for an all-stock transaction in which Long Blockchain would form a subsidiary that would merge with Stater and Stater would become a wholly owned subsidiary of Long Blockchain.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed and Long Blockchain said “there can be no assurance” that the deal would be completed.

Shares of Long Blockchain fell 3.1 percent to $4.88 in Tuesday morning trading.

Long Blockchain would continue to be traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market after the transaction, according to the agreement.

“This merger would truly be a transformational moment for our business,” Long Blockchain chief executive Philip Thomas said in a statement. “Stater Blockchain brings a number of different assets to the table.”

Stater Blockchain’s subsidiary, Stater Global Markets, a brokerage regulated by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority, would be included in the deal. Stater Global Markets deals in foreign exchange and digital currency futures.

“Our collective business will be unique in the investor space,” Ramy Soliman, chief executive of Stater Blockchain, said in a statement. “It gives a holistic value add for shareholders through accretive blockchain expertise and plans, as well as a regulated institutional brokerage through Stater Global Markets.”

If the parties reach an agreement to merge and regulators approve, they said they will seek approval from Long Blockchain shareholders in the second quarter of 2018 and close the deal “shortly thereafter.”

Long Blockchain said the deal would “complement” its plan to acquire 1,000 specialized computers used to “mine” bitcoin and their power-supply systems.

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

