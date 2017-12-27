TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 24° Good Afternoon
Business

Long Blockchain to borrow up to $4M to fund currency focus

The former Long Island Iced Tea, which recently said it would refocus on the technology behind cryptocurrencies, lines up funding.

Trading in bitcoin futures began at the Chicago

Trading in bitcoin futures began at the Chicago Board Options Exchange on Dec. 10, 2017. Traders are shown making trades unrelated to bitcoin there the following day. Photo Credit: AP / Kiichiro Sato

By Ken Schachter kenneth.schachter@newsday.com @kschach
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Farmingdale-based Long Blockchain Corp. will borrow as much as $4 million to fund its pivot announced last week from a maker of ready-to-drink iced tea to a provider of the technology used in digital currencies such as bitcoin.

The loan, announced Tuesday, is from Court Cavendish Ltd., a Surrey, United Kingdom, investment firm.

Requests for comment from Long Blockchain chief executive...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
Headshot

Ken Schachter covers corporate news, including technology and aerospace, and other business topics for Newsday. He has also worked at The Miami Herald and The Jerusalem Post.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Activists cheer after the New York Wage Board Minimum wage on LI rising to $11 per hour next week
A man seriously injured in a house fire Police ID man injured in Christmas Eve fire
Fred Parola, head of the Hempstead IDA, listens IDA executive director retires to be part-time CEO
The Butcher's Bar and Grill (75 Hillside Ave., LI's top 100 restaurants of 2017: Eat here now
A line of residents waiting to pay their Tax receivers offices extend hours, get clerical help
Patrice Nganang, a professor of comparative literature and SBU professor released from prison, wife says