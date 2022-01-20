TODAY'S PAPER
B2B sales by LIA members promoted by group's revamped website

The Long Island Association, the region's most prominent

The Long Island Association, the region's most prominent business group, has a new website and logo. Credit: Long Island Association

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Long Island Association is encouraging its members to do business with each other via the group’s revamped website.

The region’s most prominent business group has added an online portal to longislandassociation.org, where its members can toute their products and/or services, job openings and events. They also can post contact information for key personnel.

LIA president and CEO Matt Cohen said, this "is the first time in our 96-year history that we have a business-to-business communication platform, where they can develop connections and access benefits associated with Long Island Association membership."

The members-only portal is part of a larger communication strategy, which includes a logo that incorporates a lighthouse beacon and the slogan: "Long Island’s Future is Our Business."

The website contains information about the LIA’s eight committees, which organize many of the group’s programs.

There also are resource lists for LIA members and nonmembers about pandemic relief grants, business counseling, chambers of commerce, economic development agencies, business incubators and assistance for minority- and women-owned businesses, among others.

"The site includes user-friendly links to economic development resources accessible to all businesses to help them succeed," Cohen told Newsday on Wednesday.

The LIA’s new logo and slogan were developed by the EGC Group in Melville and the website is run by GrowthZone Association Management Software in Minnesota.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

