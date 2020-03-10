TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Business Council meeting on March 25

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The region’s county executives will headline a March 25 meeting of the Long Island Business Council in Farmingdale.

The council, which represents small businesses, will hear from Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone. Council leaders also will discuss its lobbying agenda for the year.

The event runs from 8 to 10 a.m. at the East Farmingdale Fire Department, 930 Conklin St. The cost is $45 per person for non-council members.

To register, call 516-495-1616 or email apetchonka@rmbny.com by March 18.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

